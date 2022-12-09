Association to gather S’wak govt pensioners at seminar, dinner event

KUCHING (Dec 9): The Sarawak Government Pensioners’ Association (SGPA) will be holding a seminar and dinner event at Raia Hotel and Convention Centre Kuching on Dec 14.

SGPA deputy president Datu Mohammed Sepuan Anu said the seminar, which will be held from 8am to 4pm, is expected to be officiated by Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan whereas Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg is expected to grace the dinner.

He said several associations from around the country as well as Indonesia have also been invited to attend the event.

This includes the Sabah Government Pensioners Association, Malaysian Armed Forces Veterans Association Sarawak Branch, Ex-Police Association of Malaysia Sarawak Branch, Sarawak Police Alumni Association, Ex-Prison Officers Association of Malaysia Sarawak Branch, Persatuan Ketua Masyarakat Melayu Sarawak, Persatuan Bekas Pegawai UiTM Sarawak, Persatuan Guru-Guru Pesara Sarawak as well as Indonesia’s Persatuan Pensiun Repablik Indonesia Kabupaten Sambas.

“This is the first time in 11 years we are organising this event and our objective is to expose participants to something that is current and knowledgeable through the seminar while at the same time, allow our members to get to know members from other associations,” he said, adding that around 200 participants are expected to attend the event.

Themed ‘Towards a Knowledgeable and Caring Pensioners Community’, the seminar will feature the presentation of five papers.

“One of the papers will be delivered by Sabah Government Pensioners Association president Datuk Wilfred Lingham and we have also invited the Public Service Department (Pensions Division), Registrar of Societies (RoS) Sarawak as well as academicians from UiTM Sarawak and Universiti Malaysia Sarawak (Unimas) to present,” said Mohammed Sepuan.

He hopes that SGPA would be able to organise more of such events in the future to benefit some 10,000 members under the association.

“We want people to know that pensioners are still very useful in the community. It doesn’t mean that when we retire, we cannot contribute.

“We are still very useful and will assist efforts to develop Sarawak to achieve its vision in becoming a well-developed state by 2030,” he said.

SGPA members who wish to register for the seminar and dinner are welcome to do so by contacting the association’s secretary general Subri Aman on 019-4537229 or SGPA on 082-241353 during office hours.