Bau gets Christmassy with special decor including 30-foot tree, Nativity scene

BAU (Dec 9): The Bau District Council (MDB) has gone all out to decorate the town for Christmas with the centrepiece being a 30-foot Christmas tree.

The tree, Christmas Globe, and Nativity scene were officially unveiled during a lighting ceremony last night.

Council secretary Ng Siang Wei said decorating the town for Christmas began last December after the Covid-19 situation improved.

Following a positive response from the public and sponsors, he said organisers hope to make the event better, brighter, and more lively for Bau folk each year.

“I was given to understand by our sponsor that this year’s Christmas tree is taller than the one last year. This year the tree is 30 feet high, last year was 20 feet high.

“Today (Dec 8) is our second Christmas Tree Lighting Up Ceremony and this year we have added in the launching of Christmas Globe and Christ’s Manger as additional Christmas structures this year.

“Yes, only here in Bau, we have the privilege to have all of these structures in public places like this when normally you can find this in hotels or shopping malls,” he said in his speech.

Ng said the event would not be possible without sponsors and funds from well-wishers, including those from outside Bau.

“With the contributions by the sponsors and the support by our YB Datuk Henry (Harry Jinep), we can see that all the Christmas structures that have been put up and the event here tonight will certainly make Bau town more vibrant, especially during this upcoming festive season.

“We can see on social media where all these decorative Christmas structures have gone viral,” he added.

Batu Kitang assemblyman Lo Khere Chiang officiated at the event on behalf of Henry, who is Deputy Minister for Transport (Riverine and Marine).

Lo also represented Henry to present Christmas goodie bags to the Bau, Sinar Harapan Kampung Duyoh, Singai, Siniawan, and Cahaya Kasih Serasot community-based rehabilitation centres.

In his speech, the Padawan Municipal Council (MPP) chairman said he was impressed with the great atmosphere and turnout for the event.

He added this showed Bau is a vibrant town with many activities and big tourism potential.

Father Paul Herry from St Stephen’s Church blessed the Christmas decorations.

The programme for the night included Christmas carols by a band and a fireworks display.