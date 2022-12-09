Boy in Kuching sent to Henry Gurney School after pleading guilty to taking drugs

KUCHING (Dec 9): An 18-year-old boy was ordered to be sent to the Henry Gurney School after he pleaded guilty to abusing amphetamine and methamphetamine at a magistrates’ court here yesterday.

Magistrate Syarifah Fatimah Azura Wali meted out the sentence against the boy after hearing a social report submitted by the Welfare Department.

The court also ruled that the offender to be sent to Henry Gurney School in Puncak Borneo until he is 21.

Based on the charge sheet, the boy committed the offence at Kuching District Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department around 3pm on March 15 this year.

He was charged under Section 15(1)(1) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952, punishable under Section 15(1) of the same Act which provides for a maximum fine of RM5,000 or two years’ jail and to be placed under police supervision for a period not less than two and not more than three years, upon conviction.

Insp Mohd Adzmei Ahmad prosecuted while the teen was unrepresented by a counsel.