Call to give priority to littoral combat, mission ship projects

SANDAKAN (Dec 9): The Littoral Combat Ship (LCS) project and the acquisition of the second batch of Littoral Mission Ship (LMS) should be given priority by the new government to strengthen the capability of the Royal Malaysian Navy (RMN) especially the Eastern Fleet in keeping the country’s waters safe.

RMN Eastern Fleet Commander Vice Admiral Datuk Sabri Zali said Eastern Fleet’s existing ships were non-combat ones which only have the ability to patrol.

Therefore, he said the acquisition of new assets like LCS and LMS is critical for the RMN to beef up the maritime defence capabilities.

“RMN has many times voiced its desire to acquire new assets through the ’15-to-5′ Transformation Plan which has been delayed due to the delay in the completion of the LCS and it really hopes that the second batch of LMS will become a reality under the Third Rolling Plan (RP3) of the 12th Malaysia Plan (12MP),” he said.

He spoke to reporters after inspecting the Operational Sea Training Exercise (Ostex) in the waters of Sandakan near here today.

The third and last series of Ostex this year is held from Dec 2 until this Sunday (Dec 11).

Meanwhile, Sabri said the navy had received three out of eight maritime operation helicopters and the remaining helicopters would be obtained in stages. – Bernama