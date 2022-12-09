Cause of baby’s death at Sri Aman bus stop still under investigation

KUCHING (Dec 9): The cause of death of a baby at the Jelukong bus stop in Sri Aman that went viral on social media recently is still under investigation.

Sarawak Health Department director Dr Ooi Choo Huck in a statement today has requested for the baby’s parents to contact them as soon as possible to help with the investigation.

“The department is trying to reach out to the baby’s parents to get more information about the case,” he said.

He added that based on investigation, the three month old infant passed away in the bus while traveling with his mother from Kuching to Sarikei on Dec 4.

“The baby’s mother noticed that he was not breathing when they stopped at the bus stop.

“The baby was rushed to Betong Hospital and was confirmed dead. A physical and radiological examination was also carried out on the baby.

“However, after discussions among police officers from the Skrang police station, the baby’s family members and the hospital management, an autopsy was not performed,” he added.

He said the cause of death is still under investigation and has yet to be determined.

“The baby’s remains were brought home by his family and buried at a cemetery in Ulu Pakan, Sarikei.

“The department hopes that the public would respect the family of the deceased by not making any speculations on the cause of death before the investigation is completed.

“We also would like to express our condolences to the baby’s family,” Dr Ooi said.