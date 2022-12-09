Don’t neglect mother tongue in pursuit of learning English, says Tourism Minister

SIBU (Dec 9): The emphasis on learning the English language should not come at the expense of neglecting one’s mother tongue, said Tourism Minister Dato Sri Tiong King Sing.

He said the Chinese community in particular should send their children to Chinese-medium primary schools to learn their mother tongue from a young age.

“Let them study in Chinese primary schools, master the beauty of Chinese, and continue the Chinese culture.

“Students in Chinese primary schools can also learn English very well. With the advantage of being bilingual in Chinese and English, they will be competitive in the society in the future,” said the Bintulu MP who is also Dudong assemblyman.

Tiong’s text-of-speech was read by Progressive Democratic Party Bawang Assan Youth chief Cr Joshua Ting, who represented the minister at the 90th anniversary celebration of SJK Thai Kwang held here Wednesday night.

He said with international and private schools as well as home schooling becoming more popular in Malaysia, Chinese schools must continue to adapt and move forward whilst maintaining its core values.

“One should not forget that China and the status of the Chinese language are becoming important in the world now. Therefore, the use of English and Chinese is very important in the current society,” he added.

At the same time, Tiong called on educators not to judge their students purely on their academic performance.

“Teachers and parents should explore the potential in every student. Help them discover their own interests and develop their skills.”

Meanwhile, school board chairman Datuk Tiong Thai King said SJK Thai Kwang had grown from a simple wooden structure to a modern concrete building.

He said the school had developed in terms of facilities and equipment to ensure it would continue to keep up with the times.

At the function, Ting announced an allocation of RM200,000 from the minister for the school’s maintenance.

Also present were Sibu MP Oscar Ling, Lanang MP Alice Lau and organising chairman Kapitan Kapitan Tiong Chong Ting.