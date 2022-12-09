Fatimah: Welfare Dept investigating claims baby died during bus journey to seek treatment in Kuching

SIBU (Dec 9): The Welfare Department is investigating a case where a baby allegedly died in its mother’s arms while travelling on a bus to Kuching for treatment.

Women, Childhood and Community Wellbeing Development Minister Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah told reporters today that the exact story is still unclear.

According to a Sin Chew Daily report and viral social media posts, the nine-month-old and its mother were travelling from Julau.

However, the baby was reported to be weak and had died by the time the bus arrived at a rest stop in Jelukong.

Fatimah pointed out that in normal circumstances, children who are sick are brought to the nearest hospital or health clinic.

“If the child needs treatment and there was no service available at the hospital or health clinic, then the staff will arrange for the child to be sent to Sarawak General Hospital (SGH) in Kuching. That is the normal process.

“So I am not sure what is happening here. If the child is critical and when she sent the child to the nearest hospital, the doctor would not allow her to go alone.

“We’ve heard of flying doctors, or we do have health officers to go with the mother. So, there are a lot of question marks there,” Fatimah stated.

She said the nearest healthcare facilities in Julau would be either Sibu or Sarikei.

“Normally, the hospital will take over from there once they found out that the child is in serious condition,” she pointed out.

She said there could be a possibility that the mother did not know the process and took the initiative to bring the child to Kuching for whatever reasons known only to her.

Fatimah, who is Dalat assemblywoman, recalled there was a case in Mukah where a baby was born with various complications and needed medical attention.

She said the hospital arranged for the baby to be brought by helicopter to SGH due to the seriousness of the case.

“So, what we want to learn is that when your child is sick, send to the nearest hospital first to get treatment.

“Then leave it to the doctors there to decide which step to take when treatment could not be given there. They know what to do,” she added.