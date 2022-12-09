FMM Sabah welcomes 2023 state budget focus theme on drive and strength

KOTA KINABALU: The Federation of Malaysian Manufacturers (FMM) Sabah welcomes the 2023 State Budget with the theme ‘Strengthening The Economy For People’s Prosperity’ as announced by Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor.

“It is clear that the focus is to drive and strengthen the state’s economy to ensure continuous and inclusive progress and prosperity of the state and rakyat,” said FMM Sabah Branch chairman James Ha.

“Despite many challenges, the manufacturing sector sees incredible rebound attracting huge FDIs and Sabah Domestic Investors (SDIs) that made the state the third highest investment recipient in Malaysia during the second quarter of this year 2022 and FMM in collaboration with the state government played pivotal role to attract SDIs worth RM900 million with the potential of creating 3,000 job opportunities.

“Looking at the growing potential, it is high time for state government to have a strategic plan developing a new industrial park apart from KKIP that affordable for the domestic investors.

“We have sent our proposal to the relevant ministry but failed to materialise due to the high industrial land price and policy issues and we hope the state government will look into these matters seriously considering the significant impact to the State’s economy,” stressed Ha.

“Given that the state government continues to attract FDIs and SDIs, resolving the water issue should be made a priority and immediate.

“FMM had and will continue to highlight members’ complaints especially in KKIP and Bandar Sierra Bizhub on the regular low water pressure and no water issue.

“We hope the allocation for the purpose repair and maintenance of treatment plants as well as replacement of pumps and motors, maintenance of generator and repair of reticulation pipes and pipe relocation due to road improvement and expansion will help to resolve the water issue effectively,” he added.

FMM applauded the state government’s effort to introduce MESTI and Halal Certification Programme next year to further intensify the IKS Assistance programme and capturing the growing demand for local Sabahan products.

On the similar note, FMM hopes that the state government will shorten the long process of issuing halal certificate from over six months to two months.

“Any long delays will add up into the costs of doing business,” said Ha.

Aside from that, he pointed out that the growing role of digital technology has shown the potential to significantly transform the economic landscape in Malaysia and around the world.

“Whilst many have benefited from the JENDELA programme in Sabah, number of internet users in Tawau and some in KKIP areas are still experiencing poor internet connection.

“We hope the initiatives drawn in the State Budget 2023 will include the affected areas because in transforming the State into digitally-enabled and technology-driven economy, the digital has to be established,” he concluded.