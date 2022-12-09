Former Tabung Haji chairman acquitted of corruption, money laundering charges over road projects

KUALA LUMPUR (Dec 9): Former Tabung Haji chairman Datuk Seri Abdul Azeez Abdul Rahim has been acquitted from nine charges, comprising three for corruption and six for money laundering, in connection with road projects in Perak and Kedah by the High Court today.

Judicial Commissioner Datuk Azhar Abdul Hamid asked for Abdul Azeez to be freed after allowing the motion by his lawyer Amer Hamzah Arshad, Berita Harian reported this morning.

The former Baling MP had previously been granted a discharge not amounting to an acquittal (DNAA) by Sessions Court on September 23, 2022.

Abdul Azeez, 55, was facing three charges of accepting bribes amounting to RM5.2 million and six charges of money laundering worth RM972,414.60 in relation to road projects in Perak and Kedah.

All the acts were allegedly committed at CIMB Bank, Jalan Tun Perak, Maybank Islamic Bhd, Jalan Maarof Bangsar Baru, Affin Bank at Jalan Raja Chulan, Affin Bank in Pusat Bandar Puchong and Kampung Attap between September 6, 2010 and April 10, 2018.

Abdul Azeez was charged under Section 16(a)(A) of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission Act 2009 and Section 28(1)(c) of the same act punishable under Section 24(1) of the same act which provides for a maximum imprisonment of 20 years and a fine, not less than five times the amount or value of the bribe.

For the charge of money laundering, the accused is charged in accordance with Section 4(1)(b) of the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorist Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act (AMLATFPUAA) 2001 which is punishable under Section 4(1) of the same act.

The trial of the case began on August 19, 2020, with seven prosecution witnesses called to testify. – Malay Mail