Gerawat: Mission, Chinese schools to continue receiving S’wak govt support

MIRI (Dec 9): The Sarawak government remains committed to empowering education system in the state, including Mission and Chinese-medium schools, said Datuk Gerawat Gala.

The Deputy Minister in the Premier of Sarawak’s Department (Labour, Immigration and Project Monitoring) said as such substantial allocations are set aside for such schools every year.

Gerawat said for this year alone, the state government through the Unit for Other Religions (Unifor) had allocated RM15 million to 127 Mission schools in Sarawak.

“In 2021, the state government through Unifor also allocated the same amount to 125 Mission schools statewide.

“The Chinese independent schools in Sarawak also received RM10 million from the state government last year,” he said when officiating at SK St Columba Miri’s year-end dinner last night.

He pointed out that SK St Columba received a total of RM120,000 from the state this year.

“Even though education is not under the state government’s purview, the funds allocated mean that our Sarawak government is committed in helping our schools and the education system here,” he said.

The Mulu assemblyman said that the Sarawak government also places emphasis on the importance of the English language, especially among the younger generation.

He added the state government is also committed to providing opportunities for all Sarawakians, irrespective of background, to pursue a tertiary education, especially those who cannot get into local universities.

“They can apply to go to our private universities, which are owned by the state government, namely Curtin University, Swinburne University, and University of Technology Sarawak,” he said.

Gerawat said the state is also establishing international schools — two in Kuching, as well as one each in Sibu, Bintulu, and Miri.

“This is to give the opportunity to our children who come from the B40 group but excel in studies to study in international schools,” he said.

Gerawat also announced an RM10,000 allocation from his minor rural project (MRP) fund for SK St Columba Miri, which would be given out next year.

At the same function, he handed over certificates of appointment to newly elected parents-teacher association (PTA) committee members for the term 2022 to 2024.