Giant tree to light up Sibu Christmas Fest today

SIBU (Dec 9): A beautifully decorated giant Christmas tree measuring up to 40 feet at Dataran Tun Tuanku Bujang Phase 1 is all set to spruce up the Christmas celebration here.

The lighting up ceremony is scheduled today at 6.30pm by Sibu Municipal Council (SMC) chairman Clarence Ting.

To add more cheer to the festive mood, the council is also holding a Christmas Tree Decoration competition in conjunction with the ceremony.

Ting will also symbolically light up the eight decorated Christmas trees.

Taking part in this year’s competition are Zion Methodist Church, Catholic High School, Sacred Heart Cathedral, University of Technology Sarawak, Xin Fu Yuan Methodist, SMK Methodist, SM Wong Nai Siong and SMK Kampung Nangka.

When contacted yesterday, Councillor Ling Hua Wee said the Christmas Tree Decoration competition is part of the SMC’s Christmas Festival leading up to the celebration.

“This year’s festival includes a Christmas Market, Christmas Tree Decoration on top of the lighting-up of the giant tree.

“There will be Christmas songs and performances at the main stage as well,” said Ling, who has been assisting the organising chairman of the event, Councillor Thomas Tiong.

The Christmas Market starts today and ends on Dec 31.