HLB drives digital transformation across 16 schools in Kota Kinabalu

KOTA KINABALU: Hong Leong Bank and Hong Leong Islamic Bank (HLB) held the ‘HLB@School’ programme here in Kota Kinabalu, where 16 schools were recognised as ‘Cashless Schools’ by Payment Networks Malaysia Sdn Bhd (PayNet).

In a press statement, it said this was a significant milestone as the bank has succeeded in enabling the most cashless schools via SJKC Chung Hwa Likas, SJKC St James Kota Kinabalu, SM Lok Yuk Likas, SJKC Lok Yuk Menggatal, SK Api-Api, SM Tinggi Kota Kinabalu, SMK Likas, SM Shan Tao, SM All Saints, SK Lok Yuk Likas, SJKC Che Hwa Kolombong, SJKC Yue Min Penampang, SK St Francis Convent KK, SK Pangkalan TLDM KK, and SK Malawa were in attendance.

Also present during the programme was Chee Chi Hiung, assistant director of the Education Department, Sabah.

According to HLISB chief executive officer Jasani Abdullah, “Our ‘HLB@School’ programme extends beyond just enabling the digital transformation of the schools.

“The more important objective is to drive financial literacy, encourage financial inclusion and inculcate environmental stewardship at a young age.

“Guided by our ethos of providing products and services around the needs of our customers, we want to leverage these digital tools to nurture a generation who has grown up in a world of the internet and technology with these essential life skills.

“Furthermore, we are also very proud that this program has been adopted by so many schools in Kota Kinabalu and is recognised by PayNet, which is the enabler of the national payments network and shared central infrastructure for Malaysia’s financial markets.”

PayNet Retail Payment director Azrul Fakzhan said, “We applaud HLB’s effort in educating and encouraging financial and digital literacy among young Malaysians, which is in line with PayNet’s aspiration for inclusive and accessible cashless payments to all Malaysians.”

Rolled out in October 2020, the ‘HLB@School’ programme supports the digital transformation of schools in Malaysia by providing cashless payments, digital banking tools and financial infrastructure to schools and students.

To facilitate this digital transformation, students of these schools are equipped with the HLB three-in-one Junior Account, which comes with a savings account with fixed deposit, and a reloadable debit card that will allow them to make cashless payments in their schools.

With the HLB/HLISB Debit Card, buying meals at the canteen, paying school fees or buying books is much easier for students just by tapping their cards at the POS terminals.

In addition, it comes with access to the HLB Pocket Connect app, a first-in-market interactive digital banking platform for students and their parents.

The app is a simple mobile banking platform with Earn, Save and Spend features, where students can track their pocket money, expenditure and savings with their guidance of their parents. This gives the students a deeper appreciation of the value of money and empowers them to take charge of their finances. Similarly, parents are able to manage and monitor their children’s bank accounts anytime, anywhere through the HLB Connect online and digital banking platforms.

In line with its core value of sustainability, HLB is also building a community of eco-warriors through HLB Earth Hero, a forest conservation initiative that is embedded within the ‘Task’ section of the HLB Pocket Connect app. Each completed task results in a virtual tree being planted. HLB will then plant one real tree for every 20 virtual trees planted at the Lower Kinabatangan area in the name of the young saver.

This initiative is done in partnership with Animal Projects and Environmental Education Sdn Bhd (APE Malaysia), with a goal of planting 2,500 trees this year. HLB will also be planting 10 trees for each of the 16 schools involved in the ‘HLB@School’ programme in the Lower Kinabatangan area, adding 160 trees to the overall tally.

To further emphasise the importance of environmental literacy, HLB organised an Earth Hero Education Talk session at SJKC Chung Hwa today, which will be recorded and shared to the other 15 schools. Through this Earth Hero initiative, students can also learn more about the biodiversity and the positive impact seen at the Lower Kinabatangan area.

HLB has a strong commitment to championing digital and financial literacy to Malaysians, especially to students as it believes that students should be taught these essential life skills as early as possible so as to enable them to build a positive relationship with money and develop sound money management skills in the future.

Through its HLB DuitSmart Financial Literacy Programme which was launched in 2019, students are taught to make financial decisions in simulated situations in small group workshops, covering primary, secondary and tertiary students.