In Kuching, Indonesian man jailed for betting in Qatar World Cup, overstaying

KUCHING (Dec 9): The Magistrates Court here today sentenced an Indonesian man to four months’ jail after he was found betting in a football match for the Qatar World Cup 2022.

Diky Arena, 22, pleaded guilty before Magistrate Zaiton Anuar who ordered him to run his jail sentence from the day of his arrest and for him to be referred to the Malaysian Immigration Department for further action after serving time.

Diky committed the offence at an eatery in Jalan Petanak here around 1.50pm on Nov 26.

He was charged under Section 6(1) of the Betting Act 1953 which provides for a fine up to RM5,000 or a jail term up to six months, or both, if convicted.

Based on the facts of the case, Diky, who hails from Kalimantan Barat, was arrested by police who raided the eatery through ‘Ops Soga IX’ to detect football betting activities for the Qatar World Cup 2022.

Among the items seized during the raid was a mobile phone, RM57 cash, and pieces of paper with numbers written on them believed to be betting figures.

The police also found that Diky had overstayed in Malaysia after entering the country on Oct 2, and was only allowed to stay until Oct 31 for social visits.

Further investigation however found Diky had no valid excuses to overstay in Sarawak as his visit pass had expired for a month, up until the date was arrested on Nov 26.

For that offence, Diky was charged at the Sessions Court under Section 15(1)(c) of the Immigration Act 1959/63 (Amendment 2002), punishable under Section 15(4) of the same Act for overstaying in the country.

The indictment carries a minimum fine of RM10,000 or a jail term up to five years, or both, upon conviction.

He pleaded guilty for that offence before Sessions Court Judge Maris Agan who sentenced him to four months in jail starting from the day of his arrest.

The prosecution was conducted separately by DPP Ruvinasini Pandian and prosecuting officer Insp Merylene Lindan Andrew Mang, while Diky was unrepresented by a counsel.