Kuih-seller gets jail, caning for abusing drugs in Padawan

KUCHING (Dec 9): The Sessions Court here today sentenced a kuih-seller to five years in jail and one stroke of the rotan for abusing amphetamine and methamphetamine.

Judge Musli Ab Hamid convicted Mohd Huzairamin Osman, 32, on his own guilty plea to a charge under Section 15(1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952, which is punishable under Section 39C(1)(b) of the same Act.

Section 15(1)(a) provides for a maximum fine of RM5,000, up to two years in prison, or both, while Section 39C(1)(b) carries a jail term of up to seven years and not more than three strokes of the rotan.

Musli also ordered for Mohd Huzairamin’s jail sentence to run from today and for him to be placed under two years’ supervision after serving time.

The man from Mile 12 committed the offence at the Padawan Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department around 12.20pm on June 29, this year.

A test on his urine test came back positive for amphetamine and methamphetamine.

During today’s proceedings, DPP Mohamad Aiman Mutallib Mohamad Shariff also informed the court that Mohd Huzairamin had three previous convictions for the same offence in 2018 and 2020 (two cases).

Mohd Huzairamin was unrepresented by legal counsel.