MA63 need thorough discussion – Ongkili

KOTA KINABALU (Dec 9): Matters pertaining to Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63) must be discussed thoroughly, said former Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Sabah and Sarawak Affairs) Datuk Seri Panglima Dr Maximus Ongkili.

“Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim recently said matters pertaining to MA63 that are agreed to be restored can be implemented without having an agreement from the Cabinet Committee.

“The problem is most of the matters pertaining to state rights are not so straightforward. They are intertwined with several other related issues especially on matters of law, policy and implementation. So they can never be handled in isolation.

“Based on my experience (as minister), we need to engage each matter with several related ministries. The reason why in the past it was difficult to restore such rights was because when on matters of implementation, those related sectors need to act in connaissance and not in singularity.

“Previously, very little could be achieved in rights restoration because there would be other ministries or departments who would object to such effort to restore rights to the state.

“We have tried that in the past and found out that the only way to solve the problem is to form a single committee, where everybody sits and makes decisions together as regards implementation,” he said.

Echoing former Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Parliament and Law) Datuk Seri Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar, Ongkili said the rights of Sabah and Sarawak cannot be restored by working in isolation.

“We need to move in single unison and agree to work in partnership to resolve such issues of rights,” he stressed during the PBS Supreme Council meeting at its headquarters here on Thursday.

Wan Junaidi has expressed doubts whether the recent proposal by Anwar to directly implement the MA63 without having an agreement from the Cabinet Committee could make any real changes in restoring the rights of the Borneo states.

The former minister said while he welcomed Anwar’s effort to restore the rights of Sabah and Sarawak within the Malaysian constitutional order, direct implementation alone would not be able to solve the MA63 issues.

On Thursday, Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof said the Prime Minister had given him one month to settle unresolved demands related to the MA63.