Over 400 S’wak patients benefit from Cleft Lip & Palate Charity Project

MIRI (Dec 9): The Cleft Lip & Palate (CLP) Charity Project which was launched in 2004 has benefitted over 400 patients in Sarawak to date.

The project for the poor was initiated in Miri by renowned plastic surgeon Dr Kim Tan and is a joint effort with Miri Columbia Asia Hospital (CAH), Cleft Lip and Palate Association of Malaysia (Clapam) and Cleft Lip and Palate Help Association Sarawak (Claphas).

Miri CAH has been providing the operation venue, facilities and other necessary assistance while Clapam was responsible to initially source for the project funds and provide medical expertise.

Claphas chairperson Dato Dr Philip Raja said they will continue the project to help patients from the lower income group to have a chance for corrective surgeries.

“So far public support has been very encouraging; with donations received from corporations, hotels, clubs, associations and individuals.

“With Clapam we were already quite successful, then we decided to set up Claphas to manage funds solely for the project as we had received a substantial amount from a donor – Jenny Wee – who named the project as beneficiary in her will,” he said at a recent ceremony where the project received a donation from Inner Wheel Club (IWC) Miri.

A sum of RM3,000 was handed over by IWC District 331 chairperson Rokiah Staun.

Dr Philip thanked IWC Miri and all donors who have been supporting the project at the ceremony.

“Continuous financial support from IWC Miri and everyone is greatly needed to sustain this project so that many more can benefit from it.

“If we leave it to the patients, they might not be able to have the corrective surgery soonest, as it will be too expensive.

“Even through our campaign, it still costs RM5,000, and private hospitals charge between RM10,000 to RM12,000 which is way beyond some patients’ financial capabilities,” he said.

IWC Miri was formed under the auspices of International Inner Wheel which is one of the largest women’s service voluntary organisations in the world. The club has been involved in charity and empowerment projects within Sarawak, Sabah, the peninsula and Singapore.

The 22nd series of the Cleft Lip & Palate Charity project will be held at Miri CAH from Dec 12-17 with a total of 25 patients between the ages of one and 30 registered to be assessed for corrective surgery eligibility.

The campaign is meant for rural folks in the state who are born with CLP and with a family monthly income of less than RM2,000.

Those who meet the criteria can call Miri CAH for assessment while those who do not meet the criteria are also welcomed to contact the hospital for advice.

For more information, call Ho Siew Choon, Goh Teck Nei or Janet Aren on 085-437755/405600, or fax particulars to 085-426407.