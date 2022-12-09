Padawan council on mission to change toilet culture starting with schools

KUCHING (Dec 9): Padawan Municipal Council (MPP) is working to change the public’s attitude towards toilet cleanliness by focussing on schools.

MPP chairman Lo Khere Chiang said schools are the best place to encourage the proper use of toilets.

Lo, who is Batu Kitang assemblyman, said basic toilet manners must be taught from a young age.

“If we can continue the toilet cleanliness programme in schools, students will be able to tell their parents and elders on the importance of keeping the toilet clean at home, in public places, and anywhere.

“By having such a good habit, flush the toilets after use, others also can enjoy clean toilets,” he said at the public toilet cleanliness and poster drawing competition for primary and secondary schools today.

He pointed out that keeping toilets clean in public areas, shopping malls, and coffeeshops should come naturally without constant reminders and warnings.

He said if everyone played a part in improving the condition of public toilets, over time, dirty and unhygienic toilets would be a thing of the past.

A total of 40 students from 16 schools participated in the poster drawing competition, while 15 schools took part in the public toilet cleanliness competition.

Cherlin Ong Jin Ding from SMK Jalan Arang won the poster drawing competition, while schoolmate Annabel Ch’ng Wan Yii and Xaviera Hannah Harmizan from SMK Sains Kuching Utara were second and third respectively.

Kolej Vocational Matang topped the public toilet cleanliness competition (secondary schools), followed by SMK Sri Matang in second place, and SMK Agama Matang 2 in third.

For the primary school category, SK Telaga Air emerged champion, SK Temenggong finished second, and SK Chung Hua Pangkalan Baru was third.