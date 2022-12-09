PM Anwar to name deputy ministers tonight

KUALA LUMPUR (Dec 9): Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today said that he will announce the names of deputy ministers in his Cabinet tonight.

He said that he will have an audience with the Yang di-Pertuan Agong first this afternoon.

“I will have an audience with the Agong this afternoon and InsyaAllah at 8.15 tonight I will announce the names of deputy ministers,” he told reporters after attending Friday prayers at Kampung Baru Jamek Mosque today.

Anwar today spent two hours in Kampung Baru, meeting the people here accompanied by Religious Minister Datuk Mohd Na’im Mokhtar and Titiwangsa MP Datuk Johari Ghani.

Anwar on Dec 2 had announced his Cabinet line-up for the unity government, consisting of two deputy prime ministers and 28 ministers. — Malay Mail