Prepare for very challenging 2023, Uggah tells MIPD, JKR, port authorities

KUCHING (Dec 9): Next year will be a very challenging year for the Ministry of Infrastructure and Port Development (MIPD), Public Works Department (JKR) and port authorities in Sarawak, said Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah.

He said this was because the ministry had been allocated a budget of RM795.7 million to carry out land and riverine infrastructure development, and government and public buildings.

“Thus, we all have to roll up our sleeves to get our responsibilities accomplished successfully,” said Uggah at the ministry’s annual gathering-cum-pre Christmas Dinner here Thursday.

Uggah, Infrastructure and Ports Development minister, said that all ministry’s officers might have to put in longer office hours to strategise and coordinate implementation plannings and schedules so that the allocation could be fully utilised next year.

“This is part of your contributions to the state development and in supporting the Sarawak Premier Tan Sri Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg ‘s Post Covid-19 Development Strategy 2030 (PCDS 2030) agenda.”

Meanwhile, he said among the state’s ongoing big infrastructure projects are the Coastal Road and the Second Trunk Road costing a total of RM11 billion.

“Then we have the Pan Borneo Highway, and the Sarawak-Sabah Link Road Phase 1 and its second phase. Then there is our plan and programme to build 2,000 kilometers of new roads to connect some 400 rural longhouses and villages which still do not have any road.

“In addition to this, we have to resolve a number of ‘projek sakit’ (sick projects). I have given the ministry and JKR until next June to bring these sick projects to the cabinet to address them, or for them to go through open tenders to be rescued,” he said.

Uggah said when he and his two deputy ministers – Datuk Majang Renggi and Ir Aidel Lariwoo – were appointed to MIPD about a year ago, they realised they had to be ‘doctors’ to ‘cure’ the 50 sick projects then.

“Luckily, both my deputies are very capable and committed to the task. We also have excellent officers in the person of our former Permanent Secretary Datu Safri Zainudin and his successor Chiew Chee Yau, and director of state JKR Ir Richard Tajam and all their team members to assist us.

“Now the numbers of such projects have decreased with the Sarawak Finance Office providing the Variance of Price (VOP) to help the contractors,” he added.

On ports, Uggah said the ministry plays a very important role in achieving the PCDS 2030 objective for Sarawak to be a high income state by 2030.

“To achieve this we must have modern port facilities to enhance efficiency, they should be capable of receiving main line operators, be able to increase profits.

“We have a Port Masterplan Study starting with the Miri Port Authority first.

“We hope by June next year we can come up with proposals to the government on the way forward for our ports,” he said.

Majang, Aidel and Chiew were present at the gathering, which was also attended by representatives from the Kuching, Rajang, Tanjung Manis, Miri and Samalaju port authorities.

In conjunction with the approaching Christmas celebration, Uggah brought ‘glad tidings’ for mission schools in the state.

He announced that the state government had approved operational grants of RM15 million to assist some 127 such schools beginning next year.