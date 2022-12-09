Puad: Zahid took stern action against errant members in Umno supreme council meeting

KUALA LUMPUR (Dec 8): Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi has taken stern action against members who leaked party information, according to Datuk Puad Zarkashi after attending the first supreme council meeting since the formation of the Cabinet.

A member of the council, Puad said the meeting today confirmed expulsion of three members including one division chief and two women division chiefs who were previously suspended for insulting the party and campaigning against it in the 15th general election.

“The party president is stern and will not compromise with those who like to smear the party including those who leaked the secrets of supreme council meetings,” he told reporters after the meeting at Menara Dato Onn today.

On Nov 13, Umno had suspended the Arau and Maran Wanita Umno division chiefs for supporting candidates of an opposing party in GE15.

Umno secretary-general Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan said then that Arau Wanita Umno chief Datuk Seri Shamsiah Yasin and Maran Wanita Umno chief Datin Seri Fatimah Kassim were being relieved of all their party posts.

Umno also sacked three former MPs including Arau MP Datuk Seri Shahidan Kassim, former Padang Besar MP Datuk Seri Zahidi Zainul Abidin and former Maran MP Datuk Seri Ismail Abd Muttalib for contesting against the party in the election. – Malay Mail