Rentap Championship to highlight IFMA Super Pro fights 

KUCHING (Dec 9): Muaythai fans are in for a big treat at the Rentap Fighting Championship, taking place at Kuching Civic Centre on Saturday next week (Dec 17), where they will witness 11 Super Pro fights involving International Federation of Muaythai Association’s (IFMA) youth and senior champions.

Moreover, the grand event will feature amateur and semi-pro encounters involving fighters not only from Sarawak, but also countries such as Thailand and as far as Canada and France.

Rentap Fighting Championship’s organising chairperson Jennana Johnson said among the big names are IFMA World 48kg champion Mohammad Rifdean Masdor, who will be up against Thai challenger Muengubon Sor Borisut in the 51kg bout; and IFMA World champion and recent Malaysia Games (Sukma) gold medallist Muhammad Johan Ghazali Zulfikar, who will face Nassim Croquet of France.

Johan’s elder brother Elias will take on ‘Kid Danger’ of Thailand in the 61kg bout, and youngest brother Mikhail will battle it out against Kukmanthong Petchalukan of Thailand in the 41kg bout.

Other exciting fights will be those between IFMA silver medallist and Canadian national junior fighter Olivia Bahous and Chumbaa Wor Watthana from Thailand; as well as Rentap Muay Thai Club head coach Addy Singpayak and Suquet Mathieu from France.

“The amateur and semi-pro fights will be held during the day, while the Super Pro fights will be staged at night.

“Standing floor tickets for the championship is RM25 for all day.

“The Super Pro fights are privately sponsored, but tickets are for sale at RM2,000 per table of eight persons, with dinner,” said Jennana in a statement.

For more information, call 014-9450515 or go to rentapmuaythai@gmail.com.