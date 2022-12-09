Sabah’s new Covid-19 cases drop to 76

KOTA KINABALU (Dec 9): Sabah recorded less new Covid-19 cases on Friday with 76 infections compared to 82 the previous day.

Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Seri Masidi Manjun said this is in line with the reduced test samples of 1,411 than Thursday’s 1,536 with an almost identical positivity rate of 5.39 per cent.

“Kota Kinabalu and Tuaran recorded double digit with 19 and 12 infections respectively.

“Meanwhile, Beaufort, Beluran, Kalabakan, Kinabatangan, Kudat, Kunak, Nabawan, Pitas, Putatan, Ranau, Semporna, Sipitang, Tenom and Tongod recorded zero case.

From the 76 cases, only one patient is in Category 5. The rest are under Categories 1 and 2.