Sarawak basketballers aim for respectable finish at Penang U-17 meet

SIBU (Dec 9): It would be a bonus for Sarawak to place among the Top 5 teams of the 56th MABA/Matrix Under-17 Basketball Championships, to be staged in Penang on Dec 12-20.

State basketball chief coach Tiong Chiong Ming said the overall target would be to achieve a respectable finish.

“This is not an easy battle, but with courage and determination, there is every possibility for our team to achieve a breakthrough,” he told reporters when met after witnessing the handing-over of colours to the state girls basketball team at SM Catholic High here Wednesday night.

The presentation of flags to the boys team was also held the same night, but in Miri.

Both teams are in Group B of the Penang meet.

For Under-17 Boys, the group also comprises former champion Selangor, Terengganu, Negeri Sembilan, and Kedah.

In Girls Group B, together with Sarawak are Johor, Labuan, and Selangor.

The championship was last held in 2019 and after that, it took a two-year hiatus due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

For the record, Sarawak boys and girls teams placed respective 12th and eighth in the 2019 edition.

The state contingent including team manager Edwin Yip, as well as coaches Lim Eng Seng (boys) and Toh Wee Kiung (girls) will leave for Penang tomorrow (Dec 10).

The Sarawak boys comprise captain Gayreal Tie, Nelson Tan, Fernandez Neo, Kyle Chan, Danny Tan, Wong See Peng, Cleavant Chiew, Desmond Lee, Vincent Chang, Clement Chan, Yee Kai Yuan, and Bronson Chua.

The girl basketballers are captain Queena Wong, Jolin Ting, Su Sui Ching, Yap Yu Rou, Eileen Kong, Fiona Phang, Amanda Yeo, Kriscy Ngu, Jacqueline Leong, Irene Tiong, and Chew Sing Sing.