Semenggo Bridge to be closed on Dec 14 for demolition, reconstruction

KUCHING (Dec 9): The old Semenggo Bridge at Jalan Datuk Mohd Musa in Samarahan will be closed from Dec 14 to Aug 23 next year to undergo upgrading works (demolish and reconstruct).

According to a notice by the Public Works Department (JKR) Sarawak, road users are advised to use alternative routes or the new bridge next to it until the upgrading works are completed.

JKR Sarawak Southern Region Office said it will notify road users from time to time if there are any changes on the date, time or area involved with the works.

Any conveniences caused are regretted, the department added.

For enquiries, road users can call JKR Sarawak at 082-203096 or Musyati Sdn Bhd at 082-576144, during office hours.