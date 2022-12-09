Friday, December 9
Six Sarawak MPs named deputy ministers

Posted on Sarawak
Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim announcing the names of deputy ministers tonight. – Bernama photo

KUCHING (Dec 9): Six MPs from Sarawak have been named deputy ministers in the federal Cabinet under the unity government led by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

They are Datuk Rubiah Wang (PBB) for Rural and Regional Development Ministry, Datuk Hasbi Habibollah (PBB) for Transport, Datuk Hanifah Taib (PBB) for Economy, Dato Sri Huang Tiong Sii (SUPP) for Natural Resources, Environment and Climate Change, Lukanisman Awang Sauni (PBB) for Health, and Datuk Wilson Ugak Kumbong (PRS) for Prime Minister’s Department.

Anwar made the announcement tonight after he had an audience with the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah this afternoon. The meeting was for him to present the list of candidates for deputy ministerial posts to His Majesty.

(From top left) Datuk Rubiah Wang, Datuk Hasbi Habibollah, Datuk Hanifah Taib, (From bottom left) Dato Sri Huang Tiong Sii, Lukanisman Awang Sauni and Datuk Wilson Ugak Kumbong.

On December 2 he had announced his Cabinet line-up for the unity government, consisting of two deputy prime ministers and 28 ministers. Sarawak has its first deputy prime minister post, in addition to five ministerial posts.

In the previous administration under Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin and subsequently Dato’ Sri Ismail Sabri Yaakob, there were four full ministers and  seven deputy ministers from Sarawak.

They were Bintulu MP Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing (National Unity) from PDP, Limbang MP Hasbi Habibollah (Rural Development) from PBB, Kanowit MP Datuk Aaron Ago Dagang (Health) from PRS, Lawas MP Datuk Henry Sum Agong (Rural Development) from PBB, Saratok MP Ali Biju (Energy and Natural Resources) from Bersatu, Mukah MP Datuk Hanifah Taib (Sabah and Sarawak Affairs) from PBB, and Puncak Borneo MP Willie Mongin (Primary Industries and Commodities) from PBB.

Other deputy ministers are:

Finance 
Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan (Umno)
Steven Sim Chee Keong (DAP)

Defence 
Adly Zahari (Amanah)

Home Affairs 
Datuk Seri Shamsul Annuar Nasarah (Umno)

International Trade and Industry 
Liew Chin Tong (DAP)

Education 
Lim Hui Ying (DAP)

Tourism, Arts and Culture 
Khairul Firdaus Akhbar Khan (GRS)

Local Government Development 
Akmal Nasrullah Mohd Nasir (PKR)

Agriculture and Food Security 
Chan Foong Hin (DAP)

Youth and Sports 
Adam Adli Abdul Halim (PKR)

Foreign Affairs 
Datuk Mohamad Alamin (Umno)

Higher Education 
Mohd Yusof Apdal (Warisan)

Human Resources 
Mustapha Sakmud (PKR)

Domestic Trade and Costs of Living 
Fuziah Salleh (PKR)

Entrepreneurship Development and Cooperatives 
Saraswathy Kandasamy (PKR)

Works 
Datuk Seri Abdul Rahman Mohamad (Umno)

Science and Technology 
Datuk Arthur Joseph Kurup (PBRS)

Plantation and Commodities 
Datuk Siti Aminah Aching (Umno)

Women, Family and Community Development 
Aiman Athirah Sabu (Amanah)

Communications and Digital 
Teo Nie Ching (DAP)

Laws and Institutional Reform 
Ramkarpal Singh (DAP)

