Six Sarawak MPs named deputy ministers

KUCHING (Dec 9): Six MPs from Sarawak have been named deputy ministers in the federal Cabinet under the unity government led by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

They are Datuk Rubiah Wang (PBB) for Rural and Regional Development Ministry, Datuk Hasbi Habibollah (PBB) for Transport, Datuk Hanifah Taib (PBB) for Economy, Dato Sri Huang Tiong Sii (SUPP) for Natural Resources, Environment and Climate Change, Lukanisman Awang Sauni (PBB) for Health, and Datuk Wilson Ugak Kumbong (PRS) for Prime Minister’s Department.

Anwar made the announcement tonight after he had an audience with the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah this afternoon. The meeting was for him to present the list of candidates for deputy ministerial posts to His Majesty.

On December 2 he had announced his Cabinet line-up for the unity government, consisting of two deputy prime ministers and 28 ministers. Sarawak has its first deputy prime minister post, in addition to five ministerial posts.

In the previous administration under Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin and subsequently Dato’ Sri Ismail Sabri Yaakob, there were four full ministers and seven deputy ministers from Sarawak.

They were Bintulu MP Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing (National Unity) from PDP, Limbang MP Hasbi Habibollah (Rural Development) from PBB, Kanowit MP Datuk Aaron Ago Dagang (Health) from PRS, Lawas MP Datuk Henry Sum Agong (Rural Development) from PBB, Saratok MP Ali Biju (Energy and Natural Resources) from Bersatu, Mukah MP Datuk Hanifah Taib (Sabah and Sarawak Affairs) from PBB, and Puncak Borneo MP Willie Mongin (Primary Industries and Commodities) from PBB.

Other deputy ministers are:

Finance

Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan (Umno)

Steven Sim Chee Keong (DAP)

Defence

Adly Zahari (Amanah)

Home Affairs

Datuk Seri Shamsul Annuar Nasarah (Umno)

International Trade and Industry

Liew Chin Tong (DAP)

Education

Lim Hui Ying (DAP)

Tourism, Arts and Culture

Khairul Firdaus Akhbar Khan (GRS)

Local Government Development

Akmal Nasrullah Mohd Nasir (PKR)

Agriculture and Food Security

Chan Foong Hin (DAP)

Youth and Sports

Adam Adli Abdul Halim (PKR)

Foreign Affairs

Datuk Mohamad Alamin (Umno)

Higher Education

Mohd Yusof Apdal (Warisan)

Human Resources

Mustapha Sakmud (PKR)

Domestic Trade and Costs of Living

Fuziah Salleh (PKR)

Entrepreneurship Development and Cooperatives

Saraswathy Kandasamy (PKR)

Works

Datuk Seri Abdul Rahman Mohamad (Umno)

Science and Technology

Datuk Arthur Joseph Kurup (PBRS)

Plantation and Commodities

Datuk Siti Aminah Aching (Umno)

Women, Family and Community Development

Aiman Athirah Sabu (Amanah)

Communications and Digital

Teo Nie Ching (DAP)

Laws and Institutional Reform

Ramkarpal Singh (DAP)