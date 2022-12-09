Sunbear Music and Arts Festival is live at S’wak Cultural Village

KUCHING (Dec 9): Making its official debut for the first-time here today, the highly anticipated Sunbear Music and Arts Festival 2022 is now live.

Situated within the premises of Sarawak Cultural Village, the event gate opens at 10am and concludes at midnight on both days.

The two-day festival is set to feature over 43 performing acts within the event grounds – split into two different stages namely the ‘Sunbear Stage’ and the ‘Pink Stage’.

Apart from showcasing an array of live performances by local and international artists, the festival also features eight activities: Showreel, Ruai Seni Kita, Culture City, ‘Vibin Session at Sunbear’, E-Sports Bay, Hungry Town, Yoga Bear, and Music Symposium.

Today, attendees of the festivals are set to be entertained by 22 acts, each equipped to showcase their own signature rhythm and sound for new and old fans.

Among some of the performing acts of the day is the iconic Malaysian punk rock band One Buck Short; up-and-coming indie-pop band Midnight Fusic; Indonesian award-winning singer Danilla, Malaysian indie singer Luna Dira, and US-born singer Annalé.

Local traditional music meets modern band Pinanak Sentah, punk rock band Roses Are Black, alt-rock band Polar, math rock band Sovth China Sea and Kuala Lumpur-based singer/novelist Claudia Tan are also set to perform today.

Headlining and concluding tonight’s show is none other than Malaysia’s pop-punk band Bunkface, who is set to rock the night with their greatest hits.

Day two of the festival will feature over 21 acts.

Some of the notable performers of the day include festival main headliner American rock band The Red Jumpsuit Apparatus, Thai sensation Phum Vuphirit, Brighton-based band FUR, Indonesian rapper Ramengvrl, and Indonesian Indie band Reality Club.

Sunbear Festival is an idea conceived with the goal to promote and place Sarawak’s diverse local talents alongside international artistes, besides making Sarawak a prime festival destination on the island of Borneo in the long run.

For more information on the festival and programme schedule, follow Sunbear Festival on Facebook and Instagram, Call +6016-5768797 or email liveinkch@gmail.com for further enquiries.

The Borneo Post and Utusan Borneo are the Official Sarawak Media Partners of Sunbear Festival 2022.