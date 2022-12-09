Sunbear Music & Arts Festival brings together artists, fans in a celebration of music

KUCHING (Dec 9): The inaugural Sunbear Music and Arts Festival 2022 that kicked off today at Sarawak Cultural Village (SCV) has brought together local artists and fans in a celebration of music.

The heavy downpour which began at around 3.30pm certainly did not deter festival goers from fully enjoying the unique experience as many gathered at ‘Hungry Town’.

‘Hungry Town’ is a multi-cultural gastronomy hub for foodies and hungry festival-goers to recuperate and relax after a long day of excitement throughout the festival duration.

Various types of food and beverages are available at the hub including ethnic cuisine, burgers, sausages, and milkshakes.

The festival also garnered a number of gaming enthusiasts at the ‘E-Sports Bay’ set up by Sarawak Esports Association (SESA) at SCV’s Iban Longhouse. Among the featured video games played include FIFA football and Tekken.

Meanwhile at SCV Orang Ulu House, the ‘Ruai Seni Kita’ celebrates Sarawak’s contemporary arts with an exhibition and a variety of workshops.

One of the highlights at ‘Ruai Seni Kita’ is the work of local artist Dhiya Roslan, 30, who fuses calligraphy and graffiti, dubbed ‘calli-graffiti’.

“It is a mix of graffiti and traditional calligraphy writings – from Arabic’s Jawi, Russia’s Cyrillic alphabet, to Aramaic that becomes an abstract art when fused together. The aim is to recreate words into an abstract form,” he told The Borneo Post.

Sunbear Music and Arts Festival 2022 features eight side activities to complement the whole experience.

Aside from ‘Hungry Town’, ‘E-Sport Bay’ and ‘Ruai Seni Kita’, the other side activities include Showreel; Culture City; Vibin’ Session at Sunbear; Yoga Bear and Music Symposium.

Dubbed as the ‘Sunbear Experience’ by the festival organisers, the side events are set to showcase and promote arts, culture and gastronomy experience to the festival goers, while empowering the local and international music and arts industry players.

For more information on the festival and programme schedule, follow Sunbear Festival on Facebook and Instagram, Call +6016-5768797 or email liveinkch@gmail.com for further enquiries.

The Borneo Post and Utusan Borneo are the Official Sarawak Media Partners of Sunbear Festival 2022.