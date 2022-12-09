Voon won’t appeal latest dismissal of suit against non-S’wakian former judges practising law in state

KUCHING (Dec 9): Voon Lee Shan will not appeal the latest dismissal of his suit filed against two non-Sarawakian former top judges to stop them from practising law in Sarawak.

In 2020, the Parti Bumi Kenyalang (PBK) president in 2020 had applied to intervene in the admission of former chief justice Tun Richard Malanjum and former chief judge of Sabah and Sarawak Datuk David Wong Dak Wah to practise law in the state, but this was later dismissed.

He appealed all the way to the apex court but this was dismissed again in September 2022, where he faced cost claims of over RM80,000 for the intervention.

“Concurrently, I also took up originating summons to challenge the validity of their admission petition, but the High Court dismissed my originating summons.

“Sadly on Thursday (Dec 8), the Court of Appeal here also had dismissed my appeal of this originating summons again, and I had to face cost claims of RM35,000 for this originating summons,” Voon told a press conference today.

He said he will not file a further appeal as the process had taken a great toll on him emotionally and financially.

“I fought to defend Sarawak’s rights and I thought I was able to do it through the courts, but sadly it does not seem to be possible.

“I hope that under our current administration, especially where Gabungan Parti Sarawak is playing prominent roles in the (federal) Cabinet, will be able to ensure that no further Sarawak rights could be eroded.

“These rights are guaranteed in the Inter-Governmental Committee, Malaysia Agreement 1963, and the Federal Constitution,” he said.

According to him, the definition of ‘Sarawak Connection’ in the Advocates Ordinance is ambiguous, making it easy for non-Sarawakians to practice law in the state.

“When non-Sarawakians are admitted to being lawyers here, they may not be physically in the state. They may just rent a hotel room and place a clerk here while monitoring their business outside Sarawak via Zoom and so on.

“This is the thing that we are not comfortable with. I pray that more activists, lawyers, and professionals will join the few of us to protect Sarawak’s rights in the future. I hope that I will be the last victim in this continuing erosion of Sarawak’s rights,” he added.