Words cannot express my disappointment, says Larry after missing out on deputy minister post

KUCHING (Dec 9): Parti Bangsa Malaysia (PBM) president Datuk Larry Sng has expressed his disappointment after he was not named as one of the 27 deputy ministers by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim tonight.

“Words cannot express my disappointment with the cabinet line-up since PBM which was one of the earliest to lend support to DSAI’s (Anwar) bid to be PM10 (10th Prime Minister) but has no representation in the Cabinet.

“Nonetheless, as a party, we must not allow our vested interest to get in the way of national interest,” he said in a Facebook post immediately following Anwar’s announcement.

“PBM will still remain as a national party and it is important that we expand our base. I do not rule out the possibility of mergers and coalition building with other political parties, similar to what we had planned prior to the GE15.

“As the country moves forward, we too shall play what limited role we can to strengthen the foundations of this government. That is what Malaysia deserves,” he said.

In the meantime, Sng said he will be calling for a meeting with senior leaders of PBM in the coming days to work out the party’s direction in moving forward.