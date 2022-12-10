17-year-old went missing during picnic in Samalaju found drowned

SAMALAJU (Dec 10): The body of a 17-year-old that had been reported missing in the waters of Kampung Kuala Nyalau near here since Friday afternoon (Dec 9) was found at around 6.20am today.

Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) Operation Centre, in a statement said that the victim’s body was found by the nearby villagers some 300 metres from where he was last seen.

The victim, an Indonesian national, was said to be among the four of friends who went on a picnic outing on the beach of Kampung Kuala Nyalau on Friday afternoon.

The emergency operation centre received the distress call at 5.15pm on Friday and immediately deployed a rescue team from Samalaju Bomba Station to the scene.

According to the information given by eyewitnesses and the victim’s friends, the victim and another 18-year-old colleague who were having a swim were dragged into the waters by swift current.

Members of the public who noticed the incident had only managed to save one of them.

Acting on the information, Bomba team immediately launched a search and rescue (SAR) operation covering a radius of about one kilometre on Friday afternoon.

The SAR operation which was supposed to resume Saturday morning, was therefore called off upon receiving information that the victim’s body had been found by the villagers at around 6.20am.

The victim’s body had been handed over to the relevant authorities for further action.