Agro-tourism seminar ‘small step’ in sparking interest in community-based tourism in S’wak

KUCHING (Dec 10): The launch of the Agro-Tourism Seminar 2022 to empower community networking is a small step in sparking an interest in community-based tourism in Sarawak, said Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture permanent secretary Datu Hii Chang Kee.

He said the state government will continue to support more participation from the local community through community-based tourism activities.

“The state government will continue to support community-based tourism. House of Joy is a place for people with special needs but instead of just being a centre for special needs, you are very creative in turning your backyard into a space.

“Teaching children on how to ensure they live in a sustainable way of life, these are value-added activities,” he said when launching the seminar on empowering community networking through backyard farming at a hotel here.

Hii was representing his minister Datuk Seri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah.

He also commended the efforts by the Kuching OKU Association (House of Joy) in promoting the participation of disabled communities in the tourism sector.

Hii explained that the tourism industry should not only benefit tour guides, companies or destination owners but also the local communities.

“Community-based tourism is important because a tourism centre does not only benefit tour agents, tour guides, airlines, taxi drivers or destination owners.

“More importantly is how to be inclusive around tourism products. So make sure people to go the place to visit but also benefit from tourism by providing rooms, transport and curating a lot of activities so it will give a win-win situation between the tour operators and local communities around the tourism products,” he said.

Hii said to ensure the development of community-based programmes is holistic, tourism facilities should be accessible to all.

“In the tourism industry, I think we should also be looking at OKU-friendly facilities. This should be the aspirations of everyone including premises owners and tourism product owners.

“We should try our best to provide OKU-friendly facilities (and think of) how they can approach the building, walk along the ramp and go to the facilities.

“So, of course the state government will do our very best. We will look at the building plan before approving the permits,” he said.

Hii added the state government has identified locations to be developed sustainably for community-based tourism through the development of the homestay experience programme.

“Community-based tourism is something that Sarawak is trying to promote, especially since we have a lot of homestays in Sarawak. We have licensed about 46 homestay clusters which are actually run by 500 to 600 operators with about 1,400 rooms to be provided,” he said.

Hii added that while the state government is championing for development, it is also looking at social inclusivity – an initiative which would not only benefit the state but also improve the well-being of the communities.

“It is very humbling and your job is meaningful to house about 30 special needs children, teach them skills, motivation and encouragement. Instead of giving them fish, you teach them how to fish. I think this is the objective of this initiative.

“This is what the Sarawak government is looking into. We must ensure whatever background you are, whether disabled or intelligent with some restrictions, everybody must be able to enjoy development and live in a sustainable environment,” he said.