Agropreneurs Carnival in Petra Jaya best platform for business opportunities

KUCHING (Dec 10): The three-day Agropreneurs Carnival 2022 at Mydin Vista Tunku in Petra Jaya here opened to the public yesterday, featuring 45 sale booths from agro-based industries in Sarawak as well as games, quizzes and busking.

Deputy Minister of Food Industry, Commodity and Regional Development Martin Ben, who launched the carnival, commended the state Agriculture Department for taking the initiative to organise the carnival.

The carnival is also joined by 25 other local agro food entrepreneurs, five inland fisheries entrepreneurs and the State Farmers’ Organisation.

“A carnival like this is important as it enables our local entrepreneurs to showcase and promote their products, as well as to look for agents, distributors or stockists through the Business Matching concept.

“It also ensures business sustainability where entrepreneurs can remain competitive and gain exposure to new business knowledge,” he said.

While calling on the entrepreneurs to improve product packaging, Martin viewed it necessary as good quality packaging would have a positive impact on a business where customers would be more likely to associate their brands and products.

“Quality is one of the important criteria if you want to remain competitive or to penetrate local, peninsula or even international markets,” he told the participating vendors.

“I believe the Department of Agriculture will continue to give help and advice to our agropreneurs,” he said, while commending them for their creativity in showcasing their products and believed that they could be further developed under guidance.

He also encouraged the agropreneurs to get certifications such as Malaysian Good Agricultural Practices Scheme (myGAP), Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) or Hazard Analysis Critical Control Points (HACCP) which could be done through the ministry or relevant department.