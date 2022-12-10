All 27 deputy ministers take oaths of office

KUALA LUMPUR (Dec 10): All the 27 deputy ministers of the Unity Government were today sworn in before Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah at Istana Negara here.

They took their oaths of office, loyalty and secrecy before signing the official documents on their appointment, witnessed by Chief Justice Tun Tengku Maimun Tuan Mat and Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Mohd Zuki Ali.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and his wife Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail were present to witness the ceremony, which began at 3pm.

Also in attendance were the two Deputy Prime Ministers – Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, who is also Rural and Regional Development Minister, and Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof, who is also Plantation Industries and Commodities Minister – and their wives.

Also present were Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Acryl Sani Abdullah Sani and Chief of Defence Force Jen Tan Sri Affendi Buang.

The line-up of deputy ministers in the Unity Government was unveiled by Anwar last night.

At the swearing-in ceremony, the deputy ministers were divided into four groups, with the first group led by the two Deputy Finance Ministers, namely Umno secretary-general Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan and DAP national organising secretary Steven Sim Chee Keong.

Also in this group were Kota Samarahan MP Datuk Rubiah Wang, who is Deputy Minister of Rural and Regional Development; Beaufort MP Datuk Siti Aminah Aching (Deputy Minister of Plantation Industries and Commodities); Datuk Hasbi Habibollah (Deputy Transport Minister); Chan Foong Hin (Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Food Security) and Datuk Hanifah Hajar Taib (Deputy Minister of Economy).

The second group comprised seven deputy ministers, including PKR strategic director Akmal Nasrullah Mohd Nasir (Local Government Development Ministry), Melaka Pakatan Harapan (PH) chairman Adly Zahari (Defence Ministry) and Datuk Seri Abdul Rahman Mohamad (Works Ministry).

The others in the group were Barisan Nasional (BN) communications director Datuk Seri Dr Shamsul Anuar Nasarah, who is Deputy Home Minister; Johor DAP chairman Liew Chin Tong (International Trade and Industry Ministry); Lahad Datu MP Datuk Mohamad Yusof Apdal (Higher Education Ministry); and Parti Bersatu Rakyat Sabah (PBRS) deputy president Datuk Arthur Joseph Kurup (Science, Technology and Innovation Ministry). – Bernama