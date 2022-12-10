Bersatu Sabah leadership resigns en masse

KOTA KINABALU (Dec 10): Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Hajiji Noor on Saturday announced that the Bersatu Sabah leadership has resigned en masse.

“We will now use Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) to voice out Sabah’s interests and that of the Borneon states in Malaysia,” the former Sabah Bersatu chairman said in a statement.

“Today, we have made a unanimous decision to leave Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu). We reached this decision having considered Malaysia’s current political landscape particularly that of Sabah’s,” said Hajiji who is GRS chairman.

The State Government, led by Gabungan Rakyat Sabah-Barisan Nasional (GRS-BN) has also taken into account the Yang di-Pertuan Agong’s advice that the utmost consideration for the formation of the Federal Unity Government helmed by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim should be one of political stability and economic recovery, he said.

According to Hajiji, the unanimous decision is in the interest of Sabah, for the sake of unity and to fulfil the rakyat’s wish and aspiration for us to fight and struggle under the auspices of a local party.

“With this decision, we will now use Gabungan Rakyat Sabah to voice out Sabah’s interests and that of the Borneon states in Malaysia. We are confident that this decision will be good for political unity and stability in Sabah.

“Moving forward, we will form a new local party but in the meantime we will collectively be members of GRS. We pledge our full support to the Unity Government and we are confident of Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s leadership and wisdom to lead the country,” he said.

Hajiji added, “Our Sabah Maju Jaya vision is to ensure Sabah’s economic recovery and that unity among the people prevails. It is our commitment together with Sarawak as the Borneo Bloc to voice out the people’s aspiration and to see that the Malaysia Agreement or MA63 will be fully implemented.

“The Bersatu Sabah’s leadership decision to leave Bersatu is based on the premise that the situation is no longer tenable to remain in the status quo, he stressed.

“This is because at the federal level Bersatu is in the opposition while GRS has pledged support to the Unity Government led by Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

“Sabah wants political stability and unity,” Hajiji said.

“We want to ensure momentum in Sabah’s growth and development and to see that Sabah prospers in accordance with the mandate given to us in the last elections.

”We thank the president of Bersatu and chairman of Perikatan Nasional, Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin for his leadership during our tenure as Bersatu members,” he added.