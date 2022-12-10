‘Bring glory to Sarawak in Malaysia Youth U14 Volleyball Championship’, Lau urges state contingent

SIBU (Dec 10): Temenggong Dato Vincent Lau urged players competing in the 20th Malaysia Youth U14 Volleyball Championships to bring glory to Sarawak.

He urged the 24 players, who will be competing in Kota Tinggi, Johor from Dec 13-16, to give their best.

“Try your best to win. How you win and whether you can win depends on a lot of factors – apart from the skills you have, also important is your determination, attitude, perseverance and doing your best,” he said when handing over the state flag to the team at the Sibu Volleyball Indoor Stadium on Friday.

On another note, he said these players were also ambassadors of Sarawak.

“We hope they can establish good rapport with people from other states through competitions that will bring about a harmonious society,” he said.

Additionally, Lau also advised them to continue taking the necessary precautionary measures to protect themselves from Covid-19.

“For almost two and a half years, the association could not roll out any activities due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“But since May, the authorities have lifted movement restrictions and the association has also started to have activities and competitions,” he said.

Also present were the Sibu Volleyball Association president Dr William Ting, its chairman Dato Moh Wung Ming and team manager Lim Jenq Jieh.