Chong: DAP S’wak MPs to continue as backbenchers, voice for S’wakians

KUCHING (Dec 10): The Democratic Action Party (DAP) Sarawak has once again called upon its members and supporters not to be disappointed and dismayed about the current arrangement in the federal government.

Its chairman Chong Chieng Jen said all elected DAP Sarawak MPs will continue to play their role as the backbenchers of the government and voice out for the people of Sarawak.

He said they will do their best to provide the necessary checks and balances in Parliament, and to ensure that the principles of transparency, accountability and good governance are complied with by the ministries and government agencies.

“I congratulate all who have been appointed as deputy ministers and wish them every success in their endeavours to bring progress to the country.

“I am thankful to the Prime Minister (Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim) who contacted me last night before the announcement, explaining the delicate situation of the present political landscape in the county and the request by some quarters for the exclusion of DAP Sarawak MPs from the posts.

“We understand that under the present circumstances, national interest of political stability and a stronger government rises above all personal interests and positions,” he said in a statement today on the appointment of deputy ministers announced by Anwar last night.

The Stampin MP said as their party’s national secretary-general, Anthony Loke, has made clear that the DAP’s support for Anwar to be the Prime Minister is unconditional, and they accept whatever arrangement that he makes for a more stable government.

“We strongly believe that with Pakatan Harapan as the backbone of the present government, the administration will move away from the old days of corruption and cronyism.

“Those who have been accustomed to the old Barisan Nasional’s way of running the government will have to change to be more accountable,” he said.

Chong said the DAP Sarawak will meet in Kuching tomorrow (Dec 11) morning at 11am to deliberate on the party’s direction for the next five years.

He said while some parties in Sarawak want to see DAP Sarawak weakened, so long as the people are with them, DAP will be able to fight against all odds to be stronger.

“Our strength lies in the support from the people, not the number of ministers or deputy ministers.

“More importantly, we will persist in our ideals and continue in our struggle to make Malaysia a better country and to improve the quality of life of all Malaysians,” said Chong.