Decision to leave Bersatu in best interest of Sabah – Masidi

KOTA KINABALU (Dec 10): Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) secretary-general Datuk Masidi Manjun on Saturday said that Sabah Bersatu’s leaders unanimous decision to leave Bersatu was made in the best interest of Sabah and the greater good of Malaysia.

He said increasing racial and religious rhetoric of some Peninsular-based parties especially in the run up to the 15th General Election is inconsistent with the values of a multi-racial and multi-religious Sabah and Sarawak.

According to Masidi, many tend to forget that many Sabahans as well as Sarawakians have family members of different religious faiths.

Masidi in a statement on Saturday opined that the current unity government under Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim in fact best represents the making of an administration that embraces the interests of all Malaysians, whilst protecting the position of Islam, Bumiputras, Sabah and Sarawak.

“It is difficult for GRS or for that matter many Sabahans, to accept what is now marketed as ‘political Islam’. As a Muslim I am proud of my religion but I do not think any party can claim to be a genuine representative of this great religion,” he stressed.

Islam, he said, is a universal religion that is inclusive and respectful of all beliefs and cultures. It is a religion of compassion and humanity that respects the rights of others including that of minorities.

The Karanaan assemblyman pointed out that multi-ethnic and multi-religious Sabahans have lived in harmony for centuries.

“Inter-marriages are common. We do not identify ourselves by our ethnicity or religion. We are just simple Sabahans who want to protect our cultural and social heritage from being adulterated with non-Sabahan values. We honestly think we are the best Malaysians.

“Our decision to focus on GRS by getting out of Bersatu was made in the best interest of Sabah and the greater good of Malaysia,” he said.

GRS, he added, will support any leader or coalition who commit to the preservation of the Malaysian way of life which has a place for everyone adding, “and that is why we are wholeheartedly behind the 10th Prime Minister Dato Seri Anwar Ibrahim.”

Earlier Saturday, Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Hajiji Noor announced that the Bersatu Sabah leadership had unanimously decided to leave the party en masse.