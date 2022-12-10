Family of four cheat death after car catches fire

MIRI (Dec 10): A family of four cheated death after the car they were travelling in caught fire at Jalan Ilmu, Desa Senadin here at 1.30am today.

The Lutong Fire and Rescue (Bomba) station said in a statement they received a distress call on the incident at 1.36am.

“Upon receiving the distress call, a team of four personnel rushed to the scene. Upon arrival, they found a fire involving a Proton Wira car,” it said.

It added the driver told personnel at the scene that they were driving home from Tudan when he caught a whiff of something burning.

“He then pulled over and came out of the vehicle. A few minutes later, the car was engulfed in flames,” it said, adding that the driver’s wife, their daughter and a relative managed to escape from the car unscathed.

The car was completely destroyed in the incident.

The operation ended at 2.16am.