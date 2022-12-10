Fatimah: Ani needs siblings’ help to apply for new MyKad

SIBU (Dec 10): Minister of Women, Childhood and Community Wellbeing Development Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah hopes that the siblings of Ani Mail, 55, would come forward to help in her MyKad application process.

Speaking to reporters after visiting the Temporary Transit Centre for the Homeless (TTG) here yesterday, she said Ani had lost her MyKad, but could not recall what the number was.

“She had a MyKad before so there must be a record. If she can remember her old number, it would be great, but she cannot.

“She has eight siblings, two have already passed away. The rest are elsewhere in Peninsular Malaysia and in Sarawak. The nearest one here is in Bintulu.

“If this brother is still here living in a longhouse, then the next thing is to get the headman to prove that they are siblings. We do need proof that she is a Sarawakian. Once proven, then we can do a follow-up,” she said.

Fatimah said the last time Ani met her brother was five years ago. She said the Welfare Department needs the siblings to come forward to help out in the process.

On the TTG, she said only 11 men and five women are left at the centre. Many have found jobs and are able to support themselves.

“This is a place where we provide protection and shelter to the homeless. We also provide them with training so that they can go back to the society. We also do job matching for them based on their ability,” she said.

TTG is only a temporary place for the homeless to shelter and to gain skills and help in getting them back to their families.

Fatimah also said that those aged 60 years and above and have no relatives may be sent to Rumah Sri Kenangan. They must be mental problem-free and not have any contagious diseases.