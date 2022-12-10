Festival goers revel in variety of genres at Sunbear Fest

KUCHING (Dec 10): Festival goers and music lovers were thrilled as they had the opportunity to enjoy a variety of music genres at the recent Sunbear Music and Arts Festival 2022 held at Sarawak Cultural Village (SCV).

When interviewed by The Borneo Post today, Egyptian deejay Ahmed Gadou, 21, who is the closing act for the ‘Vibin’ session, expressed his love for the ambience at SCV.

“I love it here (at Sunbear). I really do. Aside from deejaying, I’m also a full-time student at Swinburne University here in Kuching, and this year is my final year,” he added.

Joining Gadou in the celebration of music was his other half, 25-year-old Habiba Ebeed, who came all the way from Egypt to see him perform.

“I love the atmosphere here at the festival. I’ve only been here for one day and yet I love the experience. I love Sarawak, it is a very relaxing place,” she added.

Meanwhile, Hasya Hossain, 19, shared that she and her friends had attended the festival to watch their favourite music bands, Phum Viphurit and FUR, who were due to perform last night.

Sharing the same interest as Hasya, 19-year old Irdina Shahira Irwan said had looked forward to watching the band Boy Pablo from the United States who had been scheduled to perform on the first night.

However, one of the band members was said to be unwell and the band could not perform.

“I like Boy Pablo because of the music – it is unique. However, my friends and I are also fans of Midnight Fusic and although I am not familiar with the other performers, I still enjoy their music,” she added.