JBALB: Lubok Antu to experience water supply disruption, low pressure on Dec 14

KUCHING (Dec 10): The entire area of Lubok Antu will be affected by water supply disruption or low water pressure on Dec 14 due to upgrading works, said the Sarawak Rural Water Supply Department (JBALB).

It said the disruption will occur starting from 8am until the works are finished.

“This upgrading is part of the scope of work for the Lubok Antu Rural Water Supply Project Phase 2.

“The appointed contractor will conduct the works as quickly as they can,” said the department in a scheduled work notice today.

It also advised consumers to store sufficient amount of water for use during the disruption period.

JBALB said it will ensure the water supply is restored as soon as possible to the affected area.

“Any inconvenience is much regretted,” it said.

For more information, contact JBALB Sri Aman at 083-323240 during office hours or JBALB’s 24-hour Call Centre at 082-262211.