Kenyalang Journalism Awards: See Hua Group bags 5 gold, 2 silver, 11 bronze

MIRI (Dec 10): The See Hua Group comprising of The Borneo Post, Utusan Borneo and See Hua Daily News bagged five gold, two silver and 11 bronze awards in the 34th Kenyalang Journalism Awards last night.

In the Mandarin language section, See Hua Daily News through Tan Siok Thin also bagged the prestigious Chief Minister’s Award for the Chinese language category with her entry “Beauty of Traditional Handicraft”.

She also took home the gold awards for the Feature and News Feature category, Sustainability Journalism category and the Community, Well Being and Rural Development Journalism category.

See Hua Daily News also won the gold award in the Sports Reporting category through Teo Chi Wei, and bronze in the Community, Well Being and Rural Development and Feature and News Feature categories through Lo Kiun Sin and Jong Zit Hua respectively.

In the Digital Economy category, See Hua Daily News bagged the silver award through Yew Wang Ting.

In the English language section, The Borneo Post bagged a gold in the Digital Economy category through Yvonne Tuah Merawin with her article “Digital Banking: Transforming the Local Landscape”.

Norni Mahadi also won in the category, taking home the bronze award.

Yvonne also won a bronze in the Business and Economic Journalism category.

In the Community, Well Being and Rural development category, Jude Peter Toyat took home the silver award.

As for the Feature and News Feature category, Samuel Aubrey John won the bronze award with his article “Priceless in the eyes of the world”.

In the News Reporting and Sports Reporting categories, The Borneo Post bagged the bronze award through Jacqueline David and Mohamad Ghaz Ghazali respectively.

Cindy Lai Pek Sian also won a bronze in the Sustainability category with her article “Initiatives to save Mother Earth”.

In the Bahasa Melayu language section, Utusan Borneo bagged one bronze in the Community, Well Being and Rural Development category through Abang Ismail Abang Su’ud.

Meanwhile, in the Iban language section, Rengenyan Labang bagged two bronze in the Business and Economic category and in the Digital Economy category.

Premier of Sarawak Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg was represented by Deputy Premier Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian at the awards presentation ceremony held at a leading hotel here.

This year’s Kenyalang Journalism Awards saw a total of 461 entries from the print, electronic and broadcast media practitioners submitted.

The awards were divided into four language sections, English, Bahasa Malaysia, Mandarin and Iban, as well as photo journalism and television broadcast categories.