Lanang MP mum on being proposed for Parliament Deputy Speaker post

SIBU (Dec 10): Sarawak Democratic Action Party (DAP) deputy chairman Alice Lau was coy when asked yesterday for confirmation that her name has been proposed for the post of Deputy Speaker of Parliament.

“No comment,” she said in a brief WhatsApp message to The Borneo Post.

According to an online news portal, Pakatan Harapan (PH) is expected to nominate the Lanang MP for the post.

The portal quoted several party insiders as confirming the matter had been informed to the party top leadership during a recent briefing session.

The same portal also quoted two other sources confirming that PH did indeed nominate Lau but the matter has not been finalised.

The 15th Parliament sitting will be held on Dec 19 and 20.

Lau retained the Lanang parliamentary constituency in the 15th General Election (GE15) with a majority of 11,544 votes.