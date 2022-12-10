Learn unity from Sabah and Sarawak, says Lam Thye

KOTA KINABALU (Dec 10): Veteran politician Tan Sri Lee Lam Thye said that the other states in Malaysia can take a leaf out of Sabah and Sarawak’s books when it comes to unity.

“Unity is also very close to my heart and I have always promoted unity in our country. I have always said that when you talk about unity, you must learn from Sabah and Sarawak,” said the former DAP member of parliament.

Lee opined that Sabah and Sarawak are the two states that have very successfully integrated the people and the rakyat in the two states always have mutual understanding as well as mutual tolerance for each other and that is very good.

“I am very happy that there is a minister from east Malaysia, Sarawak, heading the Ministry of National Unity,” said the Malaysian Unity Foundation Trustee.

“Now we have lots of problems but if the new government can do the right thing and implement the pledges as well as promises they made during the recent general election, then they can resolve the issues affecting the people.

“But at the end of the day, it is unity that is important because your country can do well but if the people are not united then it is not meaningful. I hope whatever the new government does now, the policies they implement, are all geared towards national unity,” he stressed.

Meanwhile Lee said that in June this year he launched his book titled, ‘Call Lee Lam Thye’ which has been produced in English, Chinese, Bahasa Malaysia and Tamil languages.

“When I was an MP, people would always say, call Lee Lam Thye whenever there is a problem. This book is about my service to the country. This is not a political book just because I was a politician. It’s about my service to the country, how I served as a MP.

“For all the current MPs, I just want to say this, that if they want to be a good MP to serve the people well they can get some tips from my book which contained among others, my letters to the editor and my speeches in Parliament.

“Some of the things I said before, which I think are still relevant and not solved yet, are in the book,” he said, adding that he is selling the book because he wanted to share his experience with all the current members of parliament.

Lee stressed that it was not to teach the MPs as he just wanted to share his experience on how he served the rakyat.

“The needs of the people must come first, when they need you, you must be there and don’t give excuses. That is not the way. People must always come first. You are a MP because the people voted for you.

“Lending an ear to the people is equally important. Trying your best to help them will make them happy, even though you are unable to solve the problem they have,” he said.

Lee added that profit from the book sales will be going to charity organizations.