Lukanisman to focus on manpower issue in national healthcare

MIRI (Dec 10): The issue of manpower shortage in the national healthcare system as well as issues related to the healthcare facilities and services in Sabah and Sarawak will be among the focus of the newly appointed Deputy Minister of Health Lukanisman Awang Sauni.

Lukanisman said he was humbled to be given the portfolio despite having no academic background in the medical field except that he was in the Special Select Committee of Health, Science and Innovation.

“One of the most frequent issues brought up in parliament was the manpower issue. In Sabah and Sarawak, it was the issue related to access to healthcare and poor facilities.

“I hope that the minister (of Health) would entrust me to look into these issues,” he said, adding that this included health services for the minority group in the remote areas like the Penans and Orang Asli.

Lukanisman, who is also Sibuti MP, said his focus after the swearing-in today would be to hold engagement sessions with various people and parties, including those in the healthcare system.

He said he would discuss issues related to health infrastructure in rural areas, which include dilapidated clinics and staff quarters.

“We need efficient health facilities for the people and the officers on-duty. I would also like to check the locations of clinics and potential areas for new ones to be built so that cases like baby dying on the way to clinic would not happen again,” he said, referring to a recent case involving a baby who allegedly died in a bus while on the way from Julau to Kuching for treatment.

He said he welcomed all views and ideas to help him to improve the general healthcare system in the country.

“I am the Deputy Minister of Health for everyone, so please observe my work and I welcome all views and ideas to help the ministry,” he said.

Lukanisman was among six MPs from Sarawak named deputy ministers in the federal Cabinet under the unity government led by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

The other five are Datuk Rubiah Wang (Rural and Regional Development Ministry), Datuk Hasbi Habibollah (Transport), Datuk Hanifah Taib (Economy), Dato Sri Huang Tiong Sii (Natural Resources, Environment and Climate Change) and Datuk Wilson Ugak (Prime Minister’s Department).