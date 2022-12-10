O&G sector resilient despite weak oil prices — Analysts

KUCHING: Despite the weakness in oil prices, analysts observed that the oil and gas (O&G) sector is expected to remain resilient with oil prices set to remain elevated at US$80 to US$90 per barrel over an extended period in 2023.

In a report, the research team at AmInvestment Bank Bhd (AmInvestment) said: “Despite the recent pullbacks in oil prices amid expectations of disrupted demand for oil from a slowdown in global economic growth, we maintain our view that crude oil prices will remain elevated at US$80 to US$90 per barrel over an extended period in 2023.

“This stemmed from the uncertain geopolitical impact from the Russia’s Ukraine invasion which has triggered cascading sanctions, voluntary shunning of investments by international oil companies, substantive global supply chain disruptions and elevated risk premiums for commodities.

“Besides voluntary corporate sanctions on Russia, supply shortfall risks are escalating with major oil-exporting nations unable to ramp up production to pre-pandemic levels due to chronic under-investments over the past five years amid investors’ persistent energy transition-driven prerogatives. Other potential catalysts would be the further production cuts by OPEC+ as well as China’s latest relaxation of Covid-19 restrictions, which would provide upward momentum to oil prices.”

The research team also expected selected segments in the O&G value chain to ride on the tailwinds of higher oil prices and projects sanctioned by national oil companies.

“Oil and gas operators directly exposed to upstream production such as Hibiscus Petroleum should enjoy higher oil prices while the floating production, storage and offloading (FPSO) sub-sector stands to benefit with the decimated number of operators in the 2015 to 2017 downturn,” it said.

Aside from that, the research team said it continue to anticipate a subsequent improvement in domestic job flows given the 31 per cent y-o-y increase in capex allocation from Petronas in 2022.

“Recall that Petronas earlier announced its 2022 capex guidance of RM40 billion (excluding a RM20 billion sum earmarked for PetChem’s acquisition of Perstorp Holding AB). It is on track to the targeted capex with a total investment expenditure spent year-to-date of RM27 billion (up 35 per cent y-o-y compared to RM20 billion in 9MFY21),” it said.

It also foresee a sharp rise for contract awards in 4Q22 given that the value of the contracts which have already been awarded in the quarter have surpassed that of 3Q22.

“Thus far, the contracts awarded were RM4.5 billion to Malaysia Marine and Heavy Engineering’s for the engineering, procurement, construction, installation and commissioning works at the Kasawari Carbon Capture & Storage project, off the coast of Sarawak, RM640 million to Velesto Energy’s for an integrated rig, drilling works and completion; as well as RM558 million to Wah Seong for the supply of a FPSO topside module,” the research team noted.