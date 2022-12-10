Over 40 private jets to arrive in Indonesia ahead of Jokowi son’s wedding

MOSCOW (Dec 10): More than 40 private jets are expected to arrive in Indonesia ahead of the wedding of President Jokowi’s son, Kaesang Pangarep, but air communication is expected to remain stable, a representative of the Aviation Union, Yani Ajat Hermawan, said on Friday.

According to the official, his agency has registered around 45 jets that are scheduled to arrive on Sunday, the day of the wedding ceremony.

“Yes, we have really prepared dozens of parking lots for jets of distinguished guests. But it doesn’t mean that the wedding of the president’s son will affect regular flights,” the Aviation Union manager said, as quoted by the Kompas newspaper, reported Sputnik.

He added that guests’ names were unknown since they had only provided the identification numbers of their jets.

Pangarep is the youngest son of Indonesia’s President Joko Widodo. He will get married this Sunday in the region of Boyolali in the eastern part of Central Java. – Bernama