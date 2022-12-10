Policymakers urged to improve gig economy regulatory framework

KUALA LUMPUR: Policymakers should improve the regulatory framework for the gig economy in order to ensure a level playing field for all workers, said FastJobs Malaysia.

General manager Joelle Pang said the Malaysian labour law, regulations and policies must be updated to reflect the new realities of the labour market that can support the growth and development of the gig economy.

FastJobs is Southeast Asia’s top non-executive job portal for both job-seekers and employers.

In a statement, Pang noted that although the gig economy has the potential to resolve Malaysia’s underemployment problems, it is still beset with challenges as many workers and employers are still unfamiliar with this type of employment arrangement. “However, the situation can and should be improved through greater public awareness campaigns and efforts to raise awareness among employers and employees,” she said.

To this end, she said the gig economy should also be the subject of social dialogue between regulators, policymakers and employees.

“By engaging in a robust dialogue, different stakeholders will have a better understanding of the gig economy, as well as their respective roles and responsibilities within it.

“In addition, it will provide a platform for everyone to voice their concerns and suggestions for improvements, ensuring that the gig economy benefits everyone as much as possible,” she said, adding that future policy discussions and regulatory frameworks will be based on the results of these engagements.

Pang said policymakers can facilitate workshops and engagements with employers – particularly small and medium enterprises – on the benefits and challenges of participating in the gig economy.

She also noted that there is no single source of accurate and detailed information regarding the number of gig economy workers or employers right now.

“It is necessary to improve the quality of data and statistics related to the gig economy, as policymakers, researchers, and other stakeholders will be able to design policies and regulations that support workers and employers across the country based on such information,” said Pang.

Managed by FastCo, FastJobs is one of the top and fastest-growing recruitment apps in Singapore, Malaysia, and the Philippines for manual, service and semi-skilled job segments. — Bernama