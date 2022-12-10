Rain does not dampen excitement at Sunbear Music & Arts Festival

KUCHING (Dec 10): Internationally recognized acts are excited to perform for the first time in Sarawak at the Sunbear Music and Arts Festival 2022.

The festival began yesterday and ends today.

Among the artists performing for the first time in Sarawak includes Indonesian award-winning singer Danilla Riyadi who performed last night.

“I hope everybody will enjoy the music and the performing acts here regardless of the rain. The energy is really beautiful because despite the rain, people are still coming and they are enjoying themselves,” she told The Borneo Post yesterday.

Sharing the same sentiment as Danilla, Brighton-based UK band FUR are more than thrilled to perform to a crowd of passionate fans.

Speaking on behalf of the band, guitarist Harry Saunders and drummer Flynn Whelan were astonished to see the festival spirit shown by the crowd.

“We’re really excited, (Sarawak) is such a beautiful place, the people here are so nice, we’re hoping we can put on a good show for the old and new fans here,” they said.

Adding on, they shared their admiration of the scenic view of Mount Santubong and how it differs from some of the places they have been to.

