Ranhill Worley secures solar powered offshore project

KUALA LUMPUR: Perunding Ranhill Worley Sdn Bhd (PRW), a subsidiary of Ranhill Worley Sdn Bhd (Ranhill Worley), which in turn is a subsidiary of Ranhill Utilities Bhd, received a Letter of Award (LOA) from the Malaysia Marine and Heavy Engineering Sdn Bhd (MMHE) for a Detailed Design Engineering (DDE) contract valued at an estimated RM15 million for an approximate duration of six months in Sarawak.

In a press statement, it explained that PRW secured the contract for DDE services which includes Follow on Engineering (FOE) for engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services of offshore platform for the Rosmari-Marjoram gas project; Solar Powered Offshore Platform, for Sarawak Shell Bhd. The contract and scope of works for the project will be undertaken by Ranhll Worley.

Ranhill’s president and chief executive Tan Sri Hamdan Mohamad commented, “The contract that we have secured through a competitive bidding process, is a testament to Ranhill Worley’s capabilities and track records in the Energy, Chemical and Resource industry in Malaysia, and this region.

“Against the backdrop of growing climate change concerns, we believe that it is important to incorporate sustainability practices into our business.

“In line with our drive to deliver a more sustainable world, Ranhill Worley is committed to working together with our customers to navigate their energy transition process to decarbonise the extraction of hydrocarbons.

“The award of this solar powered offshore platform to us further reinforces our position as a leading provider of engineering and design services of oil and gas facilities in delivering a sustainable tomorrow” he added.

Under the contract from MMHE, PRW will provide DDE services for the Rosmari-Marjoram gas project off the coast of Bintulu, Sarawak. Upon completion, the platform will be installed in a water depth of 140 metres within the SK318 area.

This unmanned platform will be primarily powered by renewable energy which will utilise power from solar panels. With a design life of 20 years, it will cater to up to 800 million standard cubic feet of gas per day with a start-up targeted in 2026 supplying natural gas to the Petronas LNG Complex in Bintulu, Sarawak.

While most projections of the renewable energy transition are aggressive, hydrocarbons will still be necessary as part of the energy mix. Therefore, moving forward, carbon capture and storage and green energy-powered platforms will be a key part of a global transition to net zero carbon emissions.

Recently, Ranhill Worley has been awarded a detailed design of the Kasawari CCS, platform. Once completed, the Kasawari CCS project will be the largest offshore carbon capture and storage project in the world by volume of carbon dioxide (CO2) captured, with the ability to capture up to 3.3 million tonnes per annum of CO2.

Alongside being awarded the Kasawari CCS, Ranhill Worley was also awarded the detailed design of the topsides of the new P-82 floating production, storage, and offloading (FPSO) vessel. P-82 is the new-built FPSO, which will be one of the largest vessels to be deployed in the Buzios field, Brazil. The FPSO will also be equipped with CCUS technology – Capture, Use, and Geological Storage of CO2. Carbon produced during the production will be captured and injected back into the reservoir and reduced carbon emission to the atmosphere.

Zero flaring and Carbon capture technology employed by Ranhill Worley minimise carbon emissions and helps its clients in achieving their net zero carbon emission for the sustainability of Oil and Gas facilities.